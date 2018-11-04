Sun November 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Twitter takes down Khadim Hussain Rizvi's official account

Twitter has suspended the account of chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday after the government’s request to take action against his tweets inciting violence. 

The official Twitter handle of the right-wing political group’s chairman shows the message “account suspended” upon access.

Earlier Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had revealed during an address that the tech giant had turned down the government’s request of suspending the religious preacher’s account.

The account of the TLP founder had been subject to numerous complaints by several social media users on the rounds of hate speech.

Minister for human right Shireen Mazari had earlier tweeted urging the govt to request social media giants to take action against such accounts. 

Rizvi had used his official handle since the past week to stir his voters into taking action through force against the verdict by Supreme Court of Pakistan that acquitted Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case. 

