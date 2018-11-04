Govt launches complaint cell to bust vandals who damaged public, private properties

A complaint cell has been launched by the interior ministry on Sunday regarding the vandalism that prevailed following the protests that erupted after Asia Bibi’s acquittal.



State minister Shehryar Afridi announced on Sunday the issuance of an official complaint cell number that can be utilized by citizens all over the country in sending evidence in the forms of pictures and videos of the vandals behind the destruction caused after Asia Bibi’s release on Wednesday

The evidence can be shared with authorities on 0331-5480011 which will help in the identification of the protesters.

It was further mentioned by the ministry that the identification of those sending in the evidence will remain confidential.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday country-wide protests had erupted following the order by Supreme Court of Pakistan that ordered the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

The demonstrations that sparked across the country by supporters of right-winged group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left the country in disarray for three days till an agreement was reached by the state and the extremist group.