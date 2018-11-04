Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt launches complaint cell to bust vandals who damaged public, private properties

A complaint cell has been launched by the interior ministry on Sunday regarding the vandalism that prevailed following the protests that erupted after Asia Bibi’s acquittal.

State minister Shehryar Afridi announced on Sunday the issuance of an official complaint cell number that can be utilized by citizens all over the country in sending evidence in the forms of pictures and videos of the vandals behind the destruction caused after Asia Bibi’s release on Wednesday

The evidence can be shared with authorities on 0331-5480011 which will help in the identification of the protesters.

It was further mentioned by the ministry that the identification of those sending in the evidence will remain confidential.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday country-wide protests had erupted following the order by Supreme Court of Pakistan that ordered the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

The demonstrations that sparked across the country by supporters of right-winged group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left the country in disarray for three days till an agreement was reached by the state and the extremist group. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Twitter dismisses govt’s request to block Khadim Rizvi’s account

Twitter dismisses govt’s request to block Khadim Rizvi’s account
Palwasha Behram appointed as PPP's Deputy Information Secretary

Palwasha Behram appointed as PPP's Deputy Information Secretary
Islamabad police issue WhatsApp number to identify vandals during recent protests

Islamabad police issue WhatsApp number to identify vandals during recent protests

President Alvi for indigenous research in fields of food, medicine, plants

President Alvi for indigenous research in fields of food, medicine, plants
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?