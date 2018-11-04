Sun November 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Islamabad police issue WhatsApp number to identify vandals during recent protests

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat announced on Sunday an official WhatsApp number for lodging complaints against those responsible behind the damage caused by supporters of a religious group in the federal capital.

The Deputy Commissioner had publicized the helpline number on his official Twitter handle for the inhabitants of Islamabad where they can file complaints as well as send photographic or video evidences that would help in identification of those causing destruction around the capital after the upheaval broke out following Asia Bibi’s acquittal.

“03359950236 is our official Whatsapp number which will be used to receive complaints & any video, photo, evidence for locating/identifying the culprits who damaged public /private properties and injured people in the area of Islamabad Capital Territory,” read his tweet.

Earlier, Shafqaat had also revealed that first information reports against over 100 protesters has also been registered with 12 of them taken into custody on the grounds of vandalism and provoking violence.

On Wednesday, protests broke out all across Pakistan after the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered the verdict of acquitting Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

The demonstrations held by right-winged group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) paralyzed the country for three days. 

The protests ended on Friday night after the government reached a controversial agreement with the TLP leaders.

