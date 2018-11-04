Sun November 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Govt holds executive authority, Jibran Nasir reminds rights minister

KARACHI: Human rights activist, lawyer and politician Jibran Nasir took exception to Shireen Mazari’s tweets in which she deplored the policy of appeasement in dealing with protests.

“What PTI needs to understand is that it’s not in opposition anymore. It’s the Govt and holds executive authority. Rather than a "address to the nation", fiery speeches in NA and appeals on Social Media it can take action by instituting cases against Khadim Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri,” Jibran wrote in response of Ms Mazari’s series of tweets.

His remarks came after the rights minister took to Twitter to deplore the indifference people show in studying history.

Using #IstandwithSupreme Court hashtag, the senior leader of the ruling party gave an example from the history of Europe which clearly showed that the policy of appeasement never worked and couldn't prevent Nazis from wreaking havoc in the future.

"It is unfortunate we don't study history - appeasement historically never works as Chamberlain's Munich appeasement towards Nazis showed. Appeasement to avoid "bloodshed" in a war-weary Europe led to massive bloodshed & destruction in the form of WW II," she wrote on Twitter while referring to the role of former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in signing of a pact that allowed Germany in 1938 to annex part of Czechoslovakia in 1938.

The agreement, however, couldn't stop Nazis from starting war in future.

The minister further said appeasement to "avoid bloodshed" sends a dangerous message to non-state actors and undermines the very concept of democratic peaceful protest.

"The State has to enforce Rule of Law, Constitution & stand by state institutions esp when they are targeted. #IStandWithSupremeCourt"

She, however, reposed confidence in Prime MInister Imran Khan who she thinks can deliver on his commitment to Rule of Law, Constitution and defence of state institutions.

