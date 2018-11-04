PM arrives in Shanghai to attend China International Import Expo (CIIE)

SHANGHAI: After his hectic engagements in Beijing, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Shanghai to attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE).



The prime minister will address the opening ceremony of the Expo as keynote speaker on Monday.

Vice Mayor of Shanghai Peng Chenlei received the Prime Minister upon arrival here.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Central Party School’s Exhibition Hall in Beijing.

The prime minister was briefed on the philosophy and history of the school, and contribution in state administration.