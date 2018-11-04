Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistan

APP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM arrives in Shanghai to attend China International Import Expo (CIIE)

SHANGHAI: After his hectic engagements in Beijing, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Shanghai to attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The prime minister will address the opening ceremony of the Expo as keynote speaker on Monday.

Vice Mayor of Shanghai Peng Chenlei received the Prime Minister upon arrival here.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Central Party School’s Exhibition Hall in Beijing.

The prime minister was briefed on the philosophy and history of the school, and contribution in state administration.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Info minister Fawad Chaudhry vows to act against rebellious protests

Info minister Fawad Chaudhry vows to act against rebellious protests
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
'Naya Pakistan housing programme receiving overwhelming response from salaried class'

'Naya Pakistan housing programme receiving overwhelming response from salaried class'
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?