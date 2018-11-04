Sun November 04, 2018
Pakistan

APP
November 4, 2018

'Naya Pakistan housing programme receiving overwhelming response from salaried class'

ISLAMABAD: Director NADRA , Islamabad, Rizwan Haider on Sunday appreciated the government for launching the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ and said   the scheme is receiving overwhelming response from the salaried class.

The housing is basic right of every citizen, will offer employment opportunity to wood designers, craftsmen, civil engineers, architects, construction companies, cement and marble owners, he stated in a news channel programme.

He said government sponsored low cost housing project was much warranted to meet the residential demands for people with limited resources as most visitors were the salaried people.

He expressed the hope that all deserving people will get affordable houses under this scheme through following merit strictly.

National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) will introduce online form submission facility for "New Pakistan Housing Scheme" during the next week to facilitate the citizens of far-flung areas.

"The decision of providing online facility has been taken by NADRA considering the difficulties being faced by common citizens in form submission for this housing scheme," said.

"It is highest priority of NADRA to make the application process more convenient through giving facility of online application portal so that maximum number of people in far-flung areas can get easy access to the form submission facility".

He said NADRA has enhanced its network of mobile registration vans (MRVs) in rural areas to facilitate masses for correction of New housing scheme forms and for further guidelines.

NADRA had dispatched three MRVs to rural areas after the new directions.

Rizwan Haider said it will help reduce pressure of people in cities coming for housing and will get affordable houses near their doorsteps, he added.

“Housing is the basic and fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan and with the construction of such a large number of affordable houses for ordinary citizens and poor segments of the society, the problem of shortage of housing facility in the country will be addressed,” he said.

He lauded the services of department and said round the clock employees are working to fulfill the needs of poor masses and on daily basis we are getting 5000 to 6000 application forms and timing of employees was also enhanced from morning till late night at 11 pm.


