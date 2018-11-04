Lesson in history: Minister says appeasement to 'avoid bloodshed' never works

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Sunday deplored the indifference people show in studying history as she took to Twitter to comment on the situation that arose after the Supreme Court orders in Asia Bibi case.

Using IstandwithSupreme Court hashtag, the senior leader of the ruling party gave an example from the history of Europe which clearly showed that the policy of appeasement never worked and couldn't prevent Nazis from wreaking havoc in the future.

"It is unfortunate we don't study history - appeasement historically never works as Chamberlain's Munich appeasement towards Nazis showed. Appeasement to avoid "bloodshed" in a war-weary Europe led to massive bloodshed & destruction in the form of WW II," she wrote on Twitter while referring to the role of former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in signing of a pact that allowed Germany in 1938 to annex part of Czechoslovakia in 1938.

The agreement, however, couldn't stop Nazis from starting war in future.

The minister further said appeasement to "avoid bloodshed" sends a dangerous message to non-state actors and undermines the very concept of democratic peaceful protest.

"The State has to enforce Rule of Law, Constitution & stand by state institutions esp when they are targeted. #IStandWithSupremeCourt"

She, however, reposed confidence in Prime MInister Imran Khan who she thinks can deliver on his commitment to Rule of Law, Constitution and defence of state institutions.



