Pakistan, China agree to carry forward momentum of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu agreed to carry forward momentum of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing.



Prime Minister Khan held meeting with Li Zhanshu at the Great Hall of the People’s Republic of China.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for Chinese hospitality and traditional warmth which he and his delegation have received in China.

He lauded China’s phenomenal success in improving governance, poverty alleviation and anti-corruption drive as key elements of Chinese development model.

Khan appreciated the crucial role of CPEC in Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity. He highlighted his government’s focus on socio-economic development and livelihood projects.

He expressed the hope that development of special economic zones and industrial cooperation would bring new opportunities for the peoples of the two countries.

Mr. Li Zhanshu reaffirmed China’s commitment to relations with Pakistan which have grown at a fast pace with the development of CPEC. He said China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times. During the meeting, Prime Minister and Chairman NPC agreed to carry forward the momentum of bilateral visit and enhance parliamentary linkages.

They further agreed that parliamentary exchanges between two sides would play a crucial role in further cementing their bilateral ties. They also underscored commitment to enhance cooperation in political, cultural, educational and people to people ties.