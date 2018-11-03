Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, China agree to carry forward momentum of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu agreed to carry forward momentum of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing.

Prime Minister Khan held meeting with Li Zhanshu at the Great Hall of the People’s Republic of China.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for Chinese hospitality and traditional warmth which he and his delegation have received in China.

He lauded China’s phenomenal success in improving governance, poverty alleviation and anti-corruption drive as key elements of Chinese development model.

Khan appreciated the crucial role of CPEC in Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity. He highlighted his government’s focus on socio-economic development and livelihood projects.

He expressed the hope that development of special economic zones and industrial cooperation would bring new opportunities for the peoples of the two countries.

Mr. Li Zhanshu reaffirmed China’s commitment to relations with Pakistan which have grown at a fast pace with the development of CPEC. He said China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times. During the meeting, Prime Minister and Chairman NPC agreed to carry forward the momentum of bilateral visit and enhance parliamentary linkages.

They further agreed that parliamentary exchanges between two sides would play a crucial role in further cementing their bilateral ties. They also underscored commitment to enhance cooperation in political, cultural, educational and people to people ties.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Education was key to build Naya Pakistan: Arif Alvi

Education was key to build Naya Pakistan: Arif Alvi
Senior minister orders for immediate removal of solid waste in cities

Senior minister orders for immediate removal of solid waste in cities
FIR of Maulana Sami's murder lodged

FIR of Maulana Sami's murder lodged
Govt’s agreement with protesters was ‘firefighting, not a cure’: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt’s agreement with protesters was ‘firefighting, not a cure’: Fawad Chaudhry
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?