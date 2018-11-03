Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan

APP
November 3, 2018

SHO, Head Constable arrested on bribe charges in Karachi

KARACHI: The SHO and Head Constable (HC) of Shahrah Noor Jahan Police station were arrested for releasing robber after taking bribe allegedly here on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao, the action was taken against the SHO and HC over a complaint of releasing an accused Rustam, who was arrested for his involvement in robbery case, and taking Rs 0.4 million as bribe from the accused.

The SSP said that during the course of investigation it was found that the complaint was correct and the accused was released after taking bribe.

The bribe money of Rs 0.4 million was also recovered from the possession of SHO and HC.

Both the officers namely Rao Muhammad Umair (SHO) and Riaz Ahmed (HC) have been arrested and locked up in Shahrah Noor Jahan Police station.

Further legal action is underway.

