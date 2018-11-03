Education was key to build Naya Pakistan: Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that tangible progress in education sector was key to building Naya Pakistan.



He said that provision of education on the modern standards was the need of the hour.

President Arif Alvi inaugurated the Panel Discussion on the topic "A World of Tomorrow Reimagining" at a local hotel in Karachi.

"There is a dire need of public-private partnership in education sector as plenary control by any one of them may not yield requisite results" said the President.

He added that technological revolution had stupefied every one with the creation of modern amenities especially in the field of electronics. He equated the sea changes between the first generation computers and that of today and their effects on the lives of people.

He also added that the use of internet with upgraded technological inventions would ensue immense development in coming days.

"Pakistan has given a lot to us but we are yet to reciprocate" said President Alvi which seems analogous to US President John Kennedy's statement "Say what you have given to your country rather your country has given to you."

President Dr. Alvi concluded by lauding the services of Beacon House School System in the education sector of country. Erstwhile Federal Minister Khursheed Qasuri was also present during the occasion.