Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

APP
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday appointed Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1984. He is a qualified flying Instructor.

During his outstanding career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, an Operational Air Base and PAF Academy, Risalpur, said a press release.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Deputy Director Operations (F-16) and Chief Project Director (CPD) Falcon. He has also served as Air Attaché to France.

Presently he is serving at Air Headquarters as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration).

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University and General Staff College, Germany. He holds a Master’s degree in War Studies.

He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing
Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court

Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court
TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace

TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace
State of Pakistan is captive to warlords, says Senator Raza Rabbani

State of Pakistan is captive to warlords, says Senator Raza Rabbani
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?