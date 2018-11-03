Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday appointed Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November, 1984. He is a qualified flying Instructor.

During his outstanding career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, an Operational Air Base and PAF Academy, Risalpur, said a press release.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Deputy Director Operations (F-16) and Chief Project Director (CPD) Falcon. He has also served as Air Attaché to France.

Presently he is serving at Air Headquarters as Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration).

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University and General Staff College, Germany. He holds a Master’s degree in War Studies.

He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).