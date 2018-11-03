Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

State of Pakistan is captive to warlords, says Senator Raza Rabbani


ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani  has lamented that  the state is not willing to defend its own institutions, adding this inspires no confidence in the common man.

In a pres statement, Rabbani said: "It is unfortunate that the state of Pakistan is captive to warlords and the constitution and laws are molded to their convenience."

"The Quaid must be turning in his grave to see judges of the superior judiciary being intimidated for acting in accordance with law and the state failing to act against the intimidators, or when the military is called to revolt and rebel-rousers are appeased," he said.

"The consequences of such State abdication of its writ are far and wide. In the immediate, no judge of Anti Terrorism Court or other Special Courts will, in these circumstances, dare to give a judgement against the terrorist. "

The recent events have, once again, reinforced the fact that, the applicability of law in Pakistan is selective. But what is really frightening is that, State is not willing to defend its own institutions, this inspires no confidence in the common man. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing
Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff
Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court

Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court
TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace

TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?