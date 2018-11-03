State of Pakistan is captive to warlords, says Senator Raza Rabbani





ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani has lamented that the state is not willing to defend its own institutions, adding this inspires no confidence in the common man.

In a pres statement, Rabbani said: "It is unfortunate that the state of Pakistan is captive to warlords and the constitution and laws are molded to their convenience."



"The Quaid must be turning in his grave to see judges of the superior judiciary being intimidated for acting in accordance with law and the state failing to act against the intimidators, or when the military is called to revolt and rebel-rousers are appeased," he said.

"The consequences of such State abdication of its writ are far and wide. In the immediate, no judge of Anti Terrorism Court or other Special Courts will, in these circumstances, dare to give a judgement against the terrorist. "

The recent events have, once again, reinforced the fact that, the applicability of law in Pakistan is selective. But what is really frightening is that, State is not willing to defend its own institutions, this inspires no confidence in the common man.