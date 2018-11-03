Khawaja Asif takes a dig at govt for signing 'NRO'

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday mocked the the federal government for seeking and signing "NRO" after repeatedly accusing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of begging for NRO.

Although the former minister didn't name anyone, his tweet was an obvious reference to an agreement which the government signed with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday in order to disperse the protesters who had paralyzed major cities of Pakistan after Supreme Court exonerated Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

The agreement came a couple of days after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the protesters against clashing with the state during a TV address.

Hours after his address, the prime minister left for China on an official visit.



