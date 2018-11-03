Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant

Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Pakistan’s iconic singer/song-writer Fakhr-e-Alam’s name is all set to go down in history as he successfully completes his journey of circumnavigating the globe in a solo venture becoming the first Pakistani to do so today (Saturday).

In a video message uploaded Friday, the 42-year-old singer informed fans that he will be successfully wrapping up #MissionParwaaz in Florida, from where he had originally kick-started this distinct journey.

“#MissionParwaaz will come to an end tmrw 3rd November 3 30pm at @TBAviation 1000 N Hercules Ave, ClearWater Florida 33765. Come join me to bring home the 1st successful Pakistani circumnavigation home,” he wrote.

“Tomorrow is the final day, the penultimate day of Mission Parwaaz as I go back to Florida and land at the airport where I started this journey…. I will become the first Pakistani in the history of the world to have circumnavigated the globe successfully,"  said a jubilant Fakhr. 

Inviting Pakistanis residing in Florida to show up with Pakistani flag when he lands in order to celebrate the auspicious achievement, the singer said, “The important message here for everyone in Florida, around Tampa is: bring your Pakistani flag, and your family and your friends to Clearwater Airpark… let’s do lots of photos and let’s celebrate together in unison. Pakistan Zindabad!” the singer concluded.

Last month, on Oct 11, Fakhr-e-Alam had embarked on the journey of circumnavigating the globe  by soaring through the skies on a solo trip. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
China says more talks needed on economic aid for Pakistan

China says more talks needed on economic aid for Pakistan
Seven killed in bus-truck collision in Balochistan

Seven killed in bus-truck collision in Balochistan
Roads cleared, routine life resumes as protests end nationwide

Roads cleared, routine life resumes as protests end nationwide
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina
Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Photos & Videos

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja