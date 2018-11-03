Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Pakistan’s iconic singer/song-writer Fakhr-e-Alam’s name is all set to go down in history as he successfully completes his journey of circumnavigating the globe in a solo venture becoming the first Pakistani to do so today (Saturday).



In a video message uploaded Friday, the 42-year-old singer informed fans that he will be successfully wrapping up #MissionParwaaz in Florida, from where he had originally kick-started this distinct journey.

“#MissionParwaaz will come to an end tmrw 3rd November 3 30pm at @TBAviation 1000 N Hercules Ave, ClearWater Florida 33765. Come join me to bring home the 1st successful Pakistani circumnavigation home,” he wrote.

“Tomorrow is the final day, the penultimate day of Mission Parwaaz as I go back to Florida and land at the airport where I started this journey…. I will become the first Pakistani in the history of the world to have circumnavigated the globe successfully," said a jubilant Fakhr.



Inviting Pakistanis residing in Florida to show up with Pakistani flag when he lands in order to celebrate the auspicious achievement, the singer said, “The important message here for everyone in Florida, around Tampa is: bring your Pakistani flag, and your family and your friends to Clearwater Airpark… let’s do lots of photos and let’s celebrate together in unison. Pakistan Zindabad!” the singer concluded.

Last month, on Oct 11, Fakhr-e-Alam had embarked on the journey of circumnavigating the globe by soaring through the skies on a solo trip.