Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maulana Sami ul Haq's funeral prayers to be offered in Akora Khattak today

RAWALPINDI: Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chief Maulana Sami ul Haq funeral prayers will be held at Garrison Ground in Akora Khattak at 3pm today (Saturday).

The body of the slain JUI-S chief, who was stabbed to death by unknown assailants at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday evening, has been transported Akora Khattak through an ambulance. He would be laid to rest in his native town Nowshera  in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Talking to media Hamid ul Haq, son of former senator Maulana Sami ul Haq, confirmed that his father was assassinated in his room, demanding the early arrest of the perpetrators. 

"My father could not join the protest in Islamabad due to road blockage and returned to his house for rest due to his old age," he said. "His driver went out for half an hour and when he returned, he found Maulana lying in a pool of blood," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq, stating that the country had been deprived of an important religious leader. He said that Haq's services would always be remembered.

The prime minister sought a report and directed that an investigation be carried out immediately to find the perpetrators.

Condemning  the murder of Sami ul Haq,  JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said: "I myself was a student of Darul Haqqani for eight years. I extend my condolences to his relatives."

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also denounced the assassination and sought a report from the Inspector General Punjab Police.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the martyrdom of the JUI-S chief and expressed immense grief over it.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Government, protesters reach agreement to end sit-ins over Asia Bibi acquittal

Government, protesters reach agreement to end sit-ins over Asia Bibi acquittal
COAS Gen. Bajwa strongly condemns assassination of Maulana Sami Ul Haq

COAS Gen. Bajwa strongly condemns assassination of Maulana Sami Ul Haq
Shireen Mazari takes notice of doctor sisters getting forced to marry for inheritance land

Shireen Mazari takes notice of doctor sisters getting forced to marry for inheritance land
PM Imran orders immediate inquiry into assassination of Maulana Sami Ul haq

PM Imran orders immediate inquiry into assassination of Maulana Sami Ul haq
Load More load more

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

New glimpses of Stallone’s ‘Creed II’ released

New glimpses of Stallone’s ‘Creed II’ released

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina
Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja