CM Punjab orders enquiry into Sami Ul Haq’s assassination

LAHORE: Chief minister Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the assassination of Maulana Sami ul Haq and ordered an enquiry into the case here on Friday.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) chief was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi, according to his family sources.

Maulana Hamid ul Haq, son of Maulana Sami ul Haq, confirming his father’s death said that he was assassinated at home.

"My father could not join the protest in Islamabad due to road blockage and returned to his house for rest," he said. "His driver went out for half an hour and when he returned, he found Maulana lying in a pool of blood," he said.

Maulana's body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for medico-legal formalities.