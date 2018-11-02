Fri November 02, 2018
APP
November 2, 2018

SC serves notice to Sawati under Article 62

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Friday served notice to Minister for Science and Technology Azam Sawati under Article 62-1F of the Constitution in a suo motu case regarding the transfer of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Muhammad.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who headed a three-member bench, observed that "the minister had misused his authority".

During hearing Swati appeared before the bench along with his counsel Ali Zafar and submitted an apology while held the police as responsible for a his conflict with the family who allegedly encroached his land.

Rejecting the apology, the chief justice ordered for establishing a joint investigation team (JIT) comprising the members from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau to probe the incident.

On a query by the bench regarding not registering a first information report, the IGP informed the court that it was not done as he was abroad.

The court also withdrew its orders regarding suspension of IGP's transfer on his desire.

During hearing, the members of the victim family apprised the court regarding settlement with Azam Sawati.

One man from the family stated that "I am a poor man and I forgive Sawati for the sake of the country."

The Chief Justice said "You can forgive him if that suits you, but we will investigate the matter, Swati should own up to his wrongdoing."

Barrister Ali Zafar again prayed the court to accept his client's apology and gave references from Islamic laws regarding the settlements.

The CJ remarked that the court would not allow misuse of powers by the influential people to pressurize the poor.

He said the minister should resign from his post immediately.

The CJP remarked "Let's proceed under Article 62 as the minister had misused his influence. We need pious people to run this country".

The court subsequently issued a notice to Swati under Article 62-1F of Constitution.

The CJP asked whether another complaint could be filed in the matter, and directed that, if possible, it should be filed today.

The IGP''s transfer took place after Swati's son had registered a case against slum dwellers allegedly trespassing on the family's land.

Five people, including two women, were arrested for trespassing and beating Swati's guards.

However, they were released on Tuesday after a day's detention, as police sources said a settlement had been reached between the minister and the detained family.

