Aamir Zulfiqar appointed as new Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Zulfiqar has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Islamabad.



Zulfiqar is an officer of Police Service Pakistan (PSP) group and has served as IG Motorway Police, Geo reported.

His other postings including IG Operations Punjab, DIG Operations Punjab, DIG CTD Punjab, RPO Multan, CPO Multan, SSP Special Branch Lahore, SSP Operations Lahore among other designations.

The order came after Jan Muhammad excused himself from the position of IGP Islamabad over transfer controversy.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Friday withdrew an order for the suspension of the transfer of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) after Jan Muhammad excused himself from performing duties.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case regarding the Islamabad IGP’s transfer. IGP Muhammad was transferred on October 27 after he allegedly refused to take action on a complaint by Federal Minister Azam Swati’s son regarding a fight with a family at their farmhouse.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati, the affected family, the attorney general and Islamabad IGP appeared before the bench.