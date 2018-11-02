Fawad Chaudhry requests Punjab govt to help banana vendor robbed by protesters

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has requested the Punjab government to extend financial help to a young fruit seller whose bananas were looted by demonstrators protesting the acquittal of Asia Bibi in Sheikhupura.



In a Twitter message, the minister called upon the provincial government of Punjab to trace the vendor and compensate his loss.

The vendor’s cart full of bananas was looted by a mob of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters amidst the security crisis in the country.

In the widely-circulated footage, the young boy selling bananas at Batti Chowk was attacked by the forceful mob who raided his cart, running away with the goods while the boy struggled to protect his source of livelihood with the help of a stick.

The video goes on to show the boy try to drive the cart away but the larceny continues.

The chaos and protests have entered the third day from supporters of extremist political group, TLP, following the acquittal of Asia Bibi by Supreme Court of Pakistan.