Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A young fruit vendor’s cart full of bananas was looted on Friday by a mob of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters amidst the security crisis in the country.



In the widely-circulated footage, the young boy selling bananas at Sheikhupura’s Batti Chowk was attacked by the forceful mob who raided his cart, running away with the goods while the boy struggled to protect his source of livelihood with the help of a stick.

The video goes on to show the boy try to drive the cart away but the larceny continues.

The chaos and protests have entered the third day from supporters of extremist political group, TLP, following the acquittal of Asia Bibi by Supreme Court of Pakistan.