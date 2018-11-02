Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nation to receive a good news soon: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The national will soon receive a very good news, said Information Minister  Fawad Chaudhry on Friday while  referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's  visit to  China.

Speaking to  the media, he said the prime minister was  making  tireless efforts  to rid the country out of economic crisis , adding that Pakistan is likely to receive a  huge financial package from Beijing during the PM's visit.

"Prime Minister's meeting with Chinese President remained very successful. This visit has historic significance ," he was quoted by Geo TV as saying.

He said during the meeting between the leaders of both the countries, they held discussion on enhancing bilateral relations  between Pakistan and China as well as   international issues.

APP adds:

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain  hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan''s first visit of China will open up new vistas of prosperity through expanding its exports to China and attracting more Chinese investment in the country.

In an exclusive talk with PTV he said Pakistan''s main interest lies in cooperation with China on matters of trade, security and agriculture sectors as the country is expecting a support package from the Chinese side and visit of PM will be vital in this regard.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, and the relationship between the two countries has always been operating at a high level, he added.

He said the main emphasis of the government, under CPEC, will be socio-economic, human resource development and modern technology in agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan''s visit to China is a move aimed at a major reset in relations between the neighbours like Saudi Arabia and China, he added.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and review the entire range of bilateral relations which have enjoyed a long history of mutual trust and mutual support, he said.

Moreover, he said the traditionally close, cooperative and friendly ties between Pakistan and China are based on shared principles and mutual interests, entailing close cooperation in diverse fields.

Both countries maintain close and regular strategic communication for promotion of regional peace and stability and economic cooperation.

Economic and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China expanded significantly after the establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Fawad remarked.

He hoped that enhanced cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan would offer the peoples of the two great nations an opportunity to further strengthen the historical and cultural bonds that hold them in a strong affinity.

He said it will be an opportunity to understand each others chemistry, adding during the visit, the PM will discuss the techniques, specially in the filed of space and technology as Pakistan will send a Pakistani in space during the year 2022. The minister said the agreements would transfer space technology to Pakistan and would help the country in the national security arena by strengthening border security and surveillance apparatus.

"We will exchange the skills regarding the new technologies in space with Chinese expertise", he added.

To a question, he said corruption is always a reason that stops a country from achieving its potential," adding China could share with Pakistan its expertise in fighting white-collar crimes, which the PTI-led government was also striving to combat.

He assured the nation and SUPARCO of complete support for further advancement in space technology, which, he said is imperative for socioeconomic development and national security of the country.

The Minister said Pakistan could learn more from its all-weather strategic partner China than any other country in the world.

"We have a lot to learn from China.

China went through a lot of problems that we face right now", he added.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Cash-strapped Pakistan at ´low point´, PM tells China

Cash-strapped Pakistan at ´low point´, PM tells China
'Here is how countries flourish': Shoaib Akhtar has a message for Pakistanis

'Here is how countries flourish': Shoaib Akhtar has a message for Pakistanis
China-Pakistan bus service to launch on November 5

China-Pakistan bus service to launch on November 5

13 bodies found while four remain missing in Kohistan bus accident

13 bodies found while four remain missing in Kohistan bus accident

Load More load more

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja