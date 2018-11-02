Nation to receive a good news soon: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The national will soon receive a very good news, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday while referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China.

Speaking to the media, he said the prime minister was making tireless efforts to rid the country out of economic crisis , adding that Pakistan is likely to receive a huge financial package from Beijing during the PM's visit.

"Prime Minister's meeting with Chinese President remained very successful. This visit has historic significance ," he was quoted by Geo TV as saying.

He said during the meeting between the leaders of both the countries, they held discussion on enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China as well as international issues.

APP adds:

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hoped Prime Minister Imran Khan''s first visit of China will open up new vistas of prosperity through expanding its exports to China and attracting more Chinese investment in the country.

In an exclusive talk with PTV he said Pakistan''s main interest lies in cooperation with China on matters of trade, security and agriculture sectors as the country is expecting a support package from the Chinese side and visit of PM will be vital in this regard.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, and the relationship between the two countries has always been operating at a high level, he added.

He said the main emphasis of the government, under CPEC, will be socio-economic, human resource development and modern technology in agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan''s visit to China is a move aimed at a major reset in relations between the neighbours like Saudi Arabia and China, he added.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and review the entire range of bilateral relations which have enjoyed a long history of mutual trust and mutual support, he said.

Moreover, he said the traditionally close, cooperative and friendly ties between Pakistan and China are based on shared principles and mutual interests, entailing close cooperation in diverse fields.

Both countries maintain close and regular strategic communication for promotion of regional peace and stability and economic cooperation.

Economic and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China expanded significantly after the establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Fawad remarked.

He hoped that enhanced cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan would offer the peoples of the two great nations an opportunity to further strengthen the historical and cultural bonds that hold them in a strong affinity.

He said it will be an opportunity to understand each others chemistry, adding during the visit, the PM will discuss the techniques, specially in the filed of space and technology as Pakistan will send a Pakistani in space during the year 2022. The minister said the agreements would transfer space technology to Pakistan and would help the country in the national security arena by strengthening border security and surveillance apparatus.

"We will exchange the skills regarding the new technologies in space with Chinese expertise", he added.

To a question, he said corruption is always a reason that stops a country from achieving its potential," adding China could share with Pakistan its expertise in fighting white-collar crimes, which the PTI-led government was also striving to combat.

He assured the nation and SUPARCO of complete support for further advancement in space technology, which, he said is imperative for socioeconomic development and national security of the country.

The Minister said Pakistan could learn more from its all-weather strategic partner China than any other country in the world.

"We have a lot to learn from China.

China went through a lot of problems that we face right now", he added.



