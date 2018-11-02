13 bodies found while four remain missing in Kohistan bus accident

KOHISTAN: Bodies of four passengers out of the 17 who were killed following a bus accident on Sunday, have still not been found, near the upper Kohistan area.

After the bus fell into the Indus River, at least 17 passengers were reported dead near the upper Kohistan area on Sunday night, out of which bodies of four individuals have still not been recovered.

According to reports, the missing passengers include one woman named Frida along with others identified as Mairaj, Ali Ahmed and Moiz.

It was revealed further by the police, that of the four, three hailed from Yasin valley, while Moiz was from the Gupus area.

Moreover, authorities confirmed that the bus had started its journey from Ghizer in the Gilgit-Baltistan district and was headed towards Pindi when the accident occurred.

Subsequent of the accident, only one woman has survived while the remaining thirteen bodies have been found.