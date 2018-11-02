PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties





BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in China on five-day official visit at the invitation of the Chinese leadership, the visit will further strengthen the bilateral ties, particularly in the economic field.

The premier was received at the airport by the Ambassador of Pakistan in Beijing, Masood Khalid, Transport Minister of China and other officials.



This is the first visit of PM Imran Khan to China after assuming office. He would discuss whole range of bilateral issues besides inking a number of agreements in meeting with Chinese leadership. He will also attend China International Import Expo on November 5 in Shanghai. Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the CIIE, and deliver a keynote speech.

Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed among others.

Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign ministry had said that the PM Imran's visit would provide an opportunity for the leaders of the two countries to open a new chapter of the development of bilateral relations under the new circumstances.

The two countries are close friends, good neighbours and development partners. The bilateral relationship has withstood the test of times. Regardless of domestic or international changes, this close friendship has served as a model of state-to-state relations for other countries.