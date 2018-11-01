Thu November 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

PAF holds int'l seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’

Islamabad: Under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force, an International Seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’ was held at Air Headquarters Islamabad, today.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood delivered the opening address at the occasion.

Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and Dr Ishrat Hussain Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity were the key note speakers at the seminar.

While addressing the audience, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force said, “Pakistan Air Force being the largest aviation organization in Pakistan with the vast experience in aviation has taken this initiative to unite the regional aviation community to build an aviation hub which will provide profitable solution to national and foreign investors. I am confident that this initiative will prove to be a beneficial for the aviation industry of Pakistan”.

Speakers from aviation and aerospace industries of Aviation authorities of China and Turkey delivered lectures/presentations to share their views on contemporary issues related to Aviation during the seminar.

The fundamental purpose of the interactive forum of seminar was to envisage in engaging the complete spectrum of Aviation industry i.e Military and Civil Aviation Regulators, Operators, and Academic Institutions to discuss the opportunities arising for National Aviation Industry in the wake of CPEC and BRI.

Senior serving and retired PAF Officers, Pakistan based foreign Defence/Air Attaches and select Academia notables from various educational institutions attended the Seminar.

