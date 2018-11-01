NED university postpones Entry Test

KARACHI: The NED University of Engineering and Technology has postponed entry test for Masters/PhD degree programmes scheduled on Friday November 02.



A notification has been issued for the postponement of the entry test.

According to the notification issued by the registrar, the new dates for the entry test will be announced later on by the departments concerned.

Private Schools

Meanwhile, Private schools in Karachi would remain closed on Friday, said a statement by the All Sindh Private Schools Association.



Punjab University

Punjab University has also postponed its exams scheduled on Friday.