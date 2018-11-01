Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Schools to remain closed on Thursday: PSA

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NED university postpones Entry Test

KARACHI: The NED University of Engineering and Technology has postponed entry test for Masters/PhD degree programmes scheduled on Friday November 02.

A notification has been issued for the postponement of the entry test.

According to the notification issued by the registrar, the new dates for the entry test will be announced later on by the departments concerned.

Private Schools

Meanwhile, Private schools in Karachi would remain closed on Friday, said a statement by the All Sindh Private Schools Association.

Punjab University 

Punjab University has also postponed its exams scheduled on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PAF holds int'l seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’

PAF holds int'l seminar on ‘Pakistan: The Future Regional Aviation Hub’
PM Imran Khan leaves for China on 5-day official visit

PM Imran Khan leaves for China on 5-day official visit
Govt has no plan to put Asia Bibi’s name on ECL: PTI

Govt has no plan to put Asia Bibi’s name on ECL: PTI
Asia Bibi's ordeal highlights plight of minorities

Asia Bibi's ordeal highlights plight of minorities
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans