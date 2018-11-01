Govt has no plan to put Asia Bibi’s name on ECL: PTI

The ruling PTI announced that it had no plan to put Asia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) or file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s acquittal.



In a Twitter message, PTI clarified that a review petition was filed by the concerned party which had nothing to do with the government.

"Federal Government has no plan to put Aasia Bibi’s name on ECL or appeal for a review against the court’s verdict. A review petition is been filed by the concerned party which has nothing to do with the government," the party tweeted.



Separately, Federal Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to clarify the government's position on the matter.

“Some correction to clear media confusion: A protestor has filed a Review Petition in SC & in that demanded Asiya BB's name be put on ECL - Govt has nothing to do with both these moves. Review Petition and it's prayers are between SC and petitioner. PM's position has been clear,” Shireen Mazari tweeted.

On the other hand, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that review petition was a legal right of an individual but protest or violence was unacceptable.

He said that no one can take law into hands and the government shall ensure writ of the state as expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Review petition, a legal right exercised by an individual, accepted by the court. Protests/ violence instead of a legal course was unacceptable. No one can take law into hands and govt shall ensure writ of the state as Expressed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.



