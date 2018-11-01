Government defers privatization of PIA, Pak Steel Mills

Islamabad: The federal cabinet has deferred privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airlines, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday.



Briefing the media about the decisions of the Federal Cabinet which met here under the chair of PM Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said, "Privatization of PIA and PSMs has been deferred for a time being as restructuring of these units was important."

However, the Information Minister said Balloki Power Plant, Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, SME Bank, First Women Bank and Jinnah Convention are being privatized.

