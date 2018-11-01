Thu November 01, 2018
"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Khawaja Saad advises govt to avoid use of force against agitators

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that no sensible person can tolerate derogatory language against any of the state institutions.

Speaking in National Assembly, he said, “No sensible person can agree with the elements that are using derogatory language against the state institutions."

 Saad said nobody agrees with the narrative of those agitating over a court's verdict.

"This is a very sensitive issue and the government needs to handle the current situation carefully," he said. "The use of force against the agitators should be avoided and the matter should be resolved through dialogue."

He said closure of roads is not in the interest of the country and his party is not in favor to destabilize the government by using religious card.

Criticizing the government and the prime minister''s speech, he was of the view that head of the government is just like a father and he/she would have to act with patience and wisdom.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan welcomed the speech of Khawaja Saad Rafque and said the whole nation is looking towards the Parliament to find amicable solution of this matter.

He said the entire nation is perturbed over the current situation and it is looking towards the Parliament.

He said each person in this country is the true follower of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and can sacrifice his life for the sanctity of Islam.

