SC rejects govt plea to appoint new Islamabad IG

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Thursday rejected government's plea regarding appointment of new Islamabad Police's Inspector General.

A three-jugde bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the plea filed by Attorney General Khalid Javed on behalf of the government.

The Attorney General requested the court to allow the appointment in view of law and order situation.

The CJ told him that the government should give charge to an Additional IG instead of appointing new Inspector General.

"Government will have to appoint someone, even if we hadn't issued orders," he was quoted by Geo News as having told the AG.

The CJ remarked that the state must fulfill its responsibility to maintain law and order.