Thu November 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Asia Bibi acquittal: PM Imran Khan convenes emergency cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an emergency federal cabinet meeting for today (Thursday).

As informed by sources, the meeting will be aimed at discussing  the  country’s current political and economic situation. The cabinet will also be given a briefing over PM Imran’s China visit.

“The current situation in the country following a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death over blasphemy allegations, is also expected to be discussed,” sources said.

Tensions have gripped major parts of the country owing to the ongoing crisis after a Supreme Court ruling overturning Asia Bibi’s death penalty led to protests from religious hardliners. Roads have been blocked and educational institutes have been closed due to the protests.

PM Imran in his address made on Wednesday supported the SC verdict and warned extremists against inciting terror across the country.

"It is our duty to protect property, to keep roads open and to keep people safe. The state will then exercise its power if you so as much even decide to incite any kind of violence at a time when the whole country is trying to rise together. Don’t force us into taking action," Khan warned.

"The despicable language used by a small section of the society against the military and judiciary is utterly deplorable. Such language is used by the enemies of a state," he added.

"Those who are inciting people to violence for their political objectives should be rejected. I appeal to you not to start a confrontation with the state."

"Don't cause any harm to this country for your petty politics and vote. If you do this, rest assured state will perform its responsibility of life and property of the people," the prime minister said.   

