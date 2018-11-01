Thu November 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Educational institutes to remain closed across Punjab today

LAHORE: Schools and colleges across Punjab will remain closed today (Thursday) in the wake of countrywide protests after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi in the blasphemy case.

According to the Punjab Education Department, all government schools will remain closed. Separately, All Pakistan Private Schools Association also announced that schools would remain closed today (Thursday).

The Punjab Higher Education Department has also directed the universities to remain closed on Thursday in view of the security situation, according to the recent inputs.

A number of private schools and colleges have already announced holiday for Thursday. These include Beaconhouse School, City School, British Grammar School, The Punjab School, Bloomfield School, Lahore Garrison School, among others.

KARACHI

A private school body has announced that it may not open schools in Karachi on Thursday in view of the poor law and order situation.

“We will be forced to keep our schools closed tomorrow if security situation remains unchanged,” the Private School Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The association called on the Sindh Education Department to announce the closure of schools.

