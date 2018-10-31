Wed October 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

PM Imran Khan's address to nation over Asia Bibi protests lauded

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation today (Wednesday) hours after the protest erupted against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

PM Imran Khan warned agitators that state will not be cowed down by threats and will fulfill its responsibility of protecting the life and property of people.

After the address people took to twitter to praise Khan for his timely and sensible address.

“A bold, logical and beautiful speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan on important issue after Supreme Court judgement on Asia bb. Its good to see PM come forward to take the bull by horns. PM raised valid & relevant points. I hope everyone will support prime minister on this issue.” wrote Rauf Klasra

Former Provincial Assembly member and Global Goodwill Ambassador, Irum Azeem Farooque wrote, “That’s Our Hero. Our own #ImranKhanPrimeMinister Khan, Today is a day all Peace loving, law abiding Citizens should be so proud of this courageous man who spoke for all the Pakistanis .Bravo @ImranKhanPTI”

Ameer Abbas wrote, “Indeed #PMIKAddress was an address of a statesman communicating to its ppl heart to heart. #ImranKhanPrimeMinister didn’t mince words, spoke with clarity & vociferously. He has imparted strong message that Pak is not a leaderless state as he appeared himself in crisis as a leader.”

One twitter user writes, “First time in the history of #Pakistan we have the rulers Alhamdulillah who do not hide themselves in such situations.”

Another user appreciating the style of the speech wrote, “Timely speech by our own Prime Minister. Gentle, bold and meaningful words by the most wise leader.”

People are showing respect to Khan for his attempt to maintain peace in the country, “Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Massive Respect for you,”


