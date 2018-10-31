PTI govt making efforts to bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back to Pakistan, says Shireen Mazari

Islamabad: Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, the sister of Dr Afia Siddiqui has called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad on Wednesday.



They discussed the ways how to move ahead getting Dr Afia Siddiqui back in Pakistan.

Talking to Siddiqui, the Federal Minster said that we were trying our best to bring Dr Afia Siddiqui back to Pakistan.

Dr Mazari said we are well aware of the problems and anguish of Dr Afia Siddiqui’s family and assured her full support in their struggle for her sister's release.