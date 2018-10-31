Amir Khan meets CJP Saqib Nisar, speaks about dam funds

Islamabad: Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here on Wednesday.



Amir Khan discussed with the Chief Justice about dam funds. He also the CJP their Manchester UK fund raising event on 26th November.

Amir who is in Pakistan with family took to Twitter to share about his meeting with Pakistan's top judge.



"Lovely to see Pakistan Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Islamabad today. We spoke about water dam funds and how we will help. We invite Chief Justice to our Manchester UK fund raising event on 26th November. Keep up the good work Mian Saqib Nisar."

Earlier, Amir Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed wishes to play a key role in promoting boxing in Pakistan.