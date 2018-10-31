Wed October 31, 2018
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Local train service for Karachi inaugurated

Karachi: Local train service has been inaugurated for the labours of for Karachi on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the low income people.

The train service will be operational from Thursday, November 01 for the general public.

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday inaugurated the local train service on Wednesday in Karachi.

According to the schedule, the local train will depart from City Station at 7:00 am and 5:45 pm, and go through seven stations including Cannt, Drigh Road, Malir City, Landhi, Bin Qasim and Dhabeji.

Railways administration said the train ticket will cost between Rs25 to Rs80.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed was also present on the occasion.

The minister has said that that the basic purpose of the train is to facilitate the labours and overcome the rush on roads of Karachi.  

Bilawal Bhutto voices support for Supreme Court after landmark Asia Bibi verdict

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

PM Imran Khan's China visit schedule changed

Asia Bibi: the Pakistani Christian acquitted of blasphemy

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Leaked picture of baby Mirza-Malik cracks up daddy Shoaib Malik

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

