Local train service for Karachi inaugurated

Karachi: Local train service has been inaugurated for the labours of for Karachi on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the low income people.



The train service will be operational from Thursday, November 01 for the general public.

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday inaugurated the local train service on Wednesday in Karachi.

According to the schedule, the local train will depart from City Station at 7:00 am and 5:45 pm, and go through seven stations including Cannt, Drigh Road, Malir City, Landhi, Bin Qasim and Dhabeji.

Railways administration said the train ticket will cost between Rs25 to Rs80.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed was also present on the occasion.

The minister has said that that the basic purpose of the train is to facilitate the labours and overcome the rush on roads of Karachi.