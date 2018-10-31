'A defining moment': PM Imran reminisces about PTI Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's October 30, 2001 rally was a defining moment in the history of Pakistan.

In a Twitter post, the the prime minister said after that rally Pakistan changed and "We saw the rise of a politically aware youth".

He said: "Perhaps this was the only time a party broke through an entrenched two-party system & the status quo was defeated without bloodshed."

The premier chose to quote his tweet that he had sent out before the rally in 2011 saying "Jalsa at minar e pakistan will be a defining moment in the history of Pakistan."