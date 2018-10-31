Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Pakistani-origin men convicted of child sex abuse in UK town

Pakistani-origin men convicted of child sex abuse in UK town
Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'A defining moment': PM Imran reminisces about PTI Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's October 30, 2001 rally was a defining moment in the history of Pakistan.

In a Twitter post, the the prime minister said after that rally Pakistan changed and "We saw the rise of a politically aware youth".

He said: "Perhaps this was the only time a party broke through an entrenched two-party system & the status quo was defeated without bloodshed."

The premier chose to quote his tweet that he had sent out before the rally in 2011 saying "Jalsa at minar e pakistan will be a defining moment in the history of Pakistan."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Iran's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad to meet PM Imran, others

Iran's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad to meet PM Imran, others

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport