Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

As great news has arrived for Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, Twitterati has also poured its heart out to congratulate Indo-Pak’s power couple on the birth of their first child.

As per details, the six-time Grand Slam champion has given birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad Deccan, India.

Taking on Shoaib Malik’s announcement over the arrival of a new family member in Mirza-Malik clan, celebrities from both the nations extended their praises and commendations on the happy occasion.

Pakistani veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi tweeted: "Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen".

Shaniera Akram, spouse of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akram, wrote:

"Love waking up knowing that something beautiful and positive has simultaneously blessed Pakistan and India today. Welcome to the world #BabyMirzaMalik congratulations to proud parents @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania"

And the list goes on:





