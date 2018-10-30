Twitterati rejoice over the arrival of first baby in Mirza-Malik clan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As great news has arrived for Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, Twitterati has also poured its heart out to congratulate Indo-Pak’s power couple on the birth of their first child.
As per details, the six-time Grand Slam champion has given birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad Deccan, India.
Taking on Shoaib Malik’s announcement over the arrival of a new family member in Mirza-Malik clan, celebrities from both the nations extended their praises and commendations on the happy occasion.
Pakistani veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi tweeted: "Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen".
Shaniera Akram, spouse of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akram, wrote:
"Love waking up knowing that something beautiful and positive has simultaneously blessed Pakistan and India today. Welcome to the world #BabyMirzaMalik congratulations to proud parents @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania"
And the list goes on:
As great news has arrived for Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, Twitterati has also poured its heart out to congratulate Indo-Pak’s power couple on the birth of their first child.
As per details, the six-time Grand Slam champion has given birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad Deccan, India.
Taking on Shoaib Malik’s announcement over the arrival of a new family member in Mirza-Malik clan, celebrities from both the nations extended their praises and commendations on the happy occasion.
Pakistani veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi tweeted: "Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen".
Shaniera Akram, spouse of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akram, wrote:
"Love waking up knowing that something beautiful and positive has simultaneously blessed Pakistan and India today. Welcome to the world #BabyMirzaMalik congratulations to proud parents @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania"
And the list goes on:
Comments