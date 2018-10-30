Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

The federal government has appointed Dr Sania Nishtar, Pakistan's internationally acclaimed global health expert, as chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

According to a statement issued here, the federal government had invited Dr. Sania Nishtar to chair the Board of the BISP, following her acceptance, the government has made the appointment.

Dr. Nishtar is a well-respected apolitical professional, civil society leader and former cabinet minister. She is also a widely published scholar in the field of public healthcare systems and reform.

Poverty alleviation and provision of social protection to marginalised groups, especially in the less developed areas of the country, is amongst the highest priorities of the Government.

Dr. Nishtar’s appointment, in fact, reflects the government’s commitment to achieve this policy objective by depoliticising BISP and providing it professional leadership.

BISP has recently outlined its plans for a comprehensive social protection strategy aimed at protecting the poorest of the poor from economic shocks.

Under Dr. Nishtar’s stewardship, BISP is expected to further deepen its interventions and also make them more transparent through innovative targeting approaches for the most disadvantaged segments of society.

About Dr. Sania Nishtar Dr. Sania Nishtar is the internationally acclaimed Pakistani physician and public health expert. She currently co-chairs WHO’s High-Level Commission on Non-communicable diseases along with the president of Uruguay, Finland and Sri-Lanka.

She also chairs the U.S National Academy of Sciences initiative on the Quality of Healthcare in low and middle-income countries and also chairs the United Nations International Institute for Global Health’s Advisory Committee.

She is a member of the International Advisory Board on Global Health of the Federal Government of Germany and the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on the future of healthcare.

She has previously served as a caretaker Federal Minister in the Interim Government of 2013.

In 2017, she was Pakistan’s nominee for director general of the World Health Organization and was in the final shortlist of three.

Earlier she was also founding chair of the UN Secretary General’s Independent Accountability Panel for Women’s and Children’s health and chaired WHO’s Commission on Ending childhood Obesity.

She has received many international awards for her work and is widely published.

Sania Nishtar graduated from Khyber Medical University as the best graduate in 1986, with 16 gold medals setting a college record which remains unbroken.

She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and took a Ph.D at Kings College London.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Death penalty awarded in ‘rare of the rarest cases,’ law minister tells EU committee

Death penalty awarded in ‘rare of the rarest cases,’ law minister tells EU committee
48 remaining PM House vehicles to be put on auction on Nov 6

48 remaining PM House vehicles to be put on auction on Nov 6
Condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worse than Sindh, remarks CJP Saqib Nisar

Condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worse than Sindh, remarks CJP Saqib Nisar
ATC seeks report from Adiala jail against Abidi s bail application

ATC seeks report from Adiala jail against Abidi s bail application
Load More load more

Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport