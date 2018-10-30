ATC seeks report from Adiala jail against Abidi s bail application

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought recommendations from Adiala Jail administration over the post arrest bail application filled by the former senator Faisal Raza Abidi over medical grounds till Friday.

According to details, the counsel of the farmer senator told the ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand that his client was suffering from various medical issues that needed to be addressed at hospital and sought post arrest bail in the multiple cases of contempt of court and cyber-crime.

The ATC judge has asked for a report from jail administration in this regard and adjourned the hearing till Friday November 2. It is worth mentioning that Faisal Raza Abidi’s bail applications have earlier rejected by ATC and Islamabad High Court in the same cases.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016. According to the FIR registered against the former senator, Mr Abidi with criminal intent had used sarcastic, derogatory and defamatory language against the chief justice of Pakistan.

According to FIR, Faisal Raza Abidi was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of Peca, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Abidi is also facing other FIRs registered at the secretariat police station under PPC’s sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34, along with the ATA, in response to a complaint lodged by SC public relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo for using threatening language and levelling allegations against government institutions and individuals holding the highest constitutional posts.