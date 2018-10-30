Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan

APP
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ATC seeks report from Adiala jail against Abidi s bail application

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sought recommendations from Adiala Jail administration over the post arrest bail application filled by the former senator Faisal Raza Abidi over medical grounds till Friday.

According to details, the counsel of the farmer senator told the ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand that his client was suffering from various medical issues that needed to be addressed at hospital and sought post arrest bail in the multiple cases of contempt of court and cyber-crime.

The ATC judge has asked for a report from jail administration in this regard and adjourned the hearing till Friday November 2. It is worth mentioning that Faisal Raza Abidi’s bail applications have earlier rejected by ATC and Islamabad High Court in the same cases.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016. According to the FIR registered against the former senator, Mr Abidi with criminal intent had used sarcastic, derogatory and defamatory language against the chief justice of Pakistan.

According to FIR, Faisal Raza Abidi was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of Peca, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Abidi is also facing other FIRs registered at the secretariat police station under PPC’s sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34, along with the ATA, in response to a complaint lodged by SC public relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo for using threatening language and levelling allegations against government institutions and individuals holding the highest constitutional posts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Death penalty awarded in ‘rare of the rarest cases,’ law minister tells EU committee

Death penalty awarded in ‘rare of the rarest cases,’ law minister tells EU committee
48 remaining PM House vehicles to be put on auction on Nov 6

48 remaining PM House vehicles to be put on auction on Nov 6
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worse than Sindh, remarks CJP Saqib Nisar

Condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worse than Sindh, remarks CJP Saqib Nisar
Load More load more

Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport