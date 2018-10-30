Tue October 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Azam Swati's son reconciles with family locked up over 'cow dispute'

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday approved bail plea of the suspects who ended up in police custody after a  dispute erupted between them and a son of Federal Minister Azam Swati, according to Geo News .

The bail was granted after the two parties reconciled, the TV channel  reported.

Usman Swati had lodged a case  in Shehzad Town Police station after that  police also made some arrests.

 The incident also allegedly led to removal of Islamabad Police Inspector General.

When journalists asked Swati what led to the reconciliation, he said that it was simple matter in which two families were  involved in a fight.

He said one family belonged to his servants and Azam Swati had nothing to do with the matter.

Swtai said the case was registered on his behalf because he was present on spot. 

He said it was his mistake that instead of asking his servants,he himself became complainant.  

Unconfirmed reports said the  family landed in trouble after their cow  wandered inside the farmhouse of Azam Swati.


