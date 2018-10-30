Opposition Leader accepts FM Qureshi's explanation over 'Israeli aircraft'

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday accepted the explanation given by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the alleged arrival of an Israeli plane in Islamabad.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said the report about the Realist plane is fabricated and there is no truth in it.

"Despite this explanation , If anyone wants to mention it, then nobody is going to stop them. For the opposition's satisfaction, I will say that there is no truth in this report".

Shahbaz Sharif stood up and said "Since Foreign Minister is a gentleman, we accept his explanation"

Last week, a tweet from a Israeli journalist that an aircraft flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad sparked a storm of rumors on social media.

According to BBC the plane was not registered in Israel and it actually flew from Amman.

Avi Scharf, editor of Israeli newspaper Haretz who first tweeted about the alleged arrival of the aircraft, said the plane did not directly fly from the Israeli capital into Islamabad.

He, however spoke of trick the pilot allegedly may have used to make it look like a flight from Amman-Islamabad instead of a Tel Aviv-Islamabad flight.