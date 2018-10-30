Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached the Parliament House Tuesday where the Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif received him at the entrance.
The former PM will attend the PML-N's parliamentary meeting.
Nawaz is consulting with the opposition leaders over the proposed All Parties Conference, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman is holding in a next few days.
