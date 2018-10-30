Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Bollywood is bracing for a full celebratory season with two high-profile weddings coming ahead in the form of Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick nuptials and now it looks like B-town’s most eligible bachelor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to settle down for good with ladylove Alia Bhatt.



According to the rumour mills, lovebirds Alia and Ranbir might tie the knot in 2019. Ever since the two made their relationship official, the duo has been spotted indulging in a lot of PDA with Alia spending time with Ranbir’s family in the US as Rishi Kapoor undergoes treatment.

A source close to the family revealed that Alia has been welcomed warmly in the Kapoor clan ever since Ranbir started dating her.

“She [Alia] has been welcomed into the family by everyone. So it's not just Ranbir who loves Alia. His parents, sister and the rest of the sprawling Kapoor family adore her too. Marriage is on Ranbir's mind for sure and he will get into it happily this time.”

The source also added that the couple as for now is waiting for Ranbir’s father Rishi to complete treatment until they get hitched, “The couple will wait until Rishi Kapoor's recovery before discussing a date for marriage.”

Earlier in August, Ranbir stated that he is not in a rush to get married. “I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can't be like, 'Okay, I am 35 now, so it's time to get married'. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, 'This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level'. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai," he had said.

Alia and Ranbir started seeing each other after they met on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ that is slated to release on August 15, 2019.