Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Model-turned-actress Deepika Padukone, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan, deemed Irrfan Khan as her favourite co-star to work with.



The two iconic actors shared screen space in the critically-acclaimed movie ‘Piku’ that released in 2015.

“Irrfan is my favourite co-star. I think Piku wouldn't have been as special for me if he wasn't a part of that film. I think somewhere, we pushed each other and brought out the best in each other," Deepika said during a recent interview.

The two co-stars were all set to work together for the second time in a gangster drama produced by Vishal Bhardwaj. Unfortunately due to Irrfan’s neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis the film got postponed indefinitely.

Irrfan is currently seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London, whereas Deepika is all geared up to tie the knot with her long-time beau Ranveer Singh.