‘Plant a tree’: PM Imran’s historic picture with Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram

In order to get fellow Pakistanis in the spirit of planting trees, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared decades’ old picture of himself implanting a sapling, along with yesteryear’s cricket stars Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad.

The throwback picture was shared by PM Imran’s official Facebook page having phrase “Plant a tree, Join our team” written besides.

Ever since ascending the seat as the country’s premiere, Imran Khan has been passionate about planting trees across the nation and urging the masses to do the same, as combatting climate change remains one of the causes he’s fervently working for.

The famous Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government became a global inspiration, after which he initiated the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive that was launched on September 2 with the prime minister planting a sapling in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.