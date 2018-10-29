COAS Gen. Bajwa, UAE Commander discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Megren Al-Ameri, Commander of UAE Land Forces called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.



Inter Services Public Relations said Monday that during the meeting, regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies were discussed.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of the UAE Land Forces laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada where he was presented the guard of honour.