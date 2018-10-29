Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, seeks Pak help

MOSCOW: Pakistan noted singer Fakhre Alam, who is on a globetrotting mission, has been detained by Russian authorities at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport as his visa was expired two hours ago, Faysal Quraishi shared on his social media accounts.



Alam had embarked on a distinct journey earlier this month of circumnavigating the globe becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

The 46-year-old singer arrived in Japan on Sunday and updated his fans on the next stops.

"I appeal to Pak govt to request Russian govt to allow me to continue my journey to Alaska. I don't want to give up Mission Parwaaz. I need Pakistan's support to carry on our flag to finish this.I have been in a room without food or water. No Wi-Fi. They didn't give me my phone for 6 hours. I NEED HELP," the actor further said on behalf of Alam.



Taking to Twitter, Fakhr-e-Alam left a message for his supporters and cited of how unbelievable it is to have a dream come to reality as he hangs around Nagoya, Japan during his mission to circumnavigate the world in 28 days.

“#MissionParwaaz message from Japan...sorry I look very haggered and tired but I have been going through time zones and very less sleep”, he wrote.

There's a tough time ahead of him as he reaches the other side of the planet through different time zones, only to stay alert for the onward Northern specifics crossing that is to come with extreme freezing temperatures.

"From here, I will depart in the wee hours so I reach till the northern Japan, pick fuel and head towards Russia and cross the water as most of my flight in the coming days will be above the seas.

"I seek your prayers so Mission Parwaaz reaches its final destination.

"The people in Japan are very beautiful and civilized. It’s an entirely civilized structure and very clean. You wouldn’t spot any garbage on the road," he said in a video message.

"I hope Allah bless my country with the same cleanliness, kindliness and the urge to live with love, respect and care", he added.