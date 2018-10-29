Shehbaz Sharif's remand in Ashiana Housing scam extended again

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday was granted a 10-day extension in the remand of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal.



The PML-N president was produced before the accountability court a day before the expiry of 14-day remand given to the anti-graft body on October 16.

The court has directed the NAB to produce the former Punjab CM on Nov 06.