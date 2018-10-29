Shehbaz Sharif's remand in Ashiana Housing scam extended again

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday was granted a 10-day extension in the remand of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal.
The PML-N president was produced before the accountability court a day before the expiry of 14-day remand given to the anti-graft body on October 16.
The court has directed the NAB to produce the former Punjab CM on Nov 06.
