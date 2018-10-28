17 killed as passenger bus falls in a ditch in Kohistan

UPPER KOHISTAN: At least 17 passengers died Sunday night in a passenger bus accident in Gilgit Baltistan, Geo news reported.

According to police, a coaster carrying 18 passengers fell in a ditch in a remote mountainous range.

One woman managed to survive the accident.

The police added that rescue was underway but the team was facing difficulty due to darkness.

The bus had departed from Ghizar, a district in Gilgit Balistan and was on route to Rawalpindi.