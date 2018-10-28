Sun October 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Naval chief visits forwards posts

Karachi: Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff visited forward posts of Pak Marines along Sir Creek to review the Pak Marines formations during Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK 2018.

Upon Arrival at different posts in the Creeks area, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam ilyas and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral, Asif Khaliq.

Comprehensive briefings were given to Chief of the Naval Staff about the troops deployed for the defence of Creeks Area which constitutes South Eastern maritime boundary of Pakistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff also inspected the forward locations and appreciated the alertness, commitment and readiness of deployed troops. He directed to ensure optimal utilization of latest weaponry/ equipment with motivation and alacrity in order to safeguard maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff commended officers and men for maintaining high morale, courage and spirit of sacrifice to defend frontiers of the country.

While interacting with troops, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed great satisfaction on the operational readiness and lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country at critical area under harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways. Rear Admiral, Faisal Rasul Lodhi, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff also visited Joint Maritime Information & Coordination Centre (JMICC) at Manora, Karachi. The Naval Chief was given detailed briefings on the operational aspects in the presence of other maritime stakeholders. JMICC has been established by the Pakistan Navy to harmonize the efforts of all maritime stakeholders through timely gathering and sharing of information to effectively safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

